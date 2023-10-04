Catholic World News

Nigeria: 8 killed on independence day in latest round of Plateau attacks

October 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Fulani herdsmen are believed to be responsible for a new round of attacks in Nigeria’s Plateau State (map).

“Extremist Fulani herdsmen (traditionally Muslims) are responsible for 17,000 deaths between 2015 and 2020, with the great majority of victims being Christian farmers in the country’s Middle Belt region,” according to a 2020 report from Aid to the Church in Need.

