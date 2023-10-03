Catholic World News

Former US ambassador regrets conflict between Israel, Armenia

October 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, a former US senator who later served as a special ambassador for religious freedom, has called attention to the odd conflict between Israel and Armenia, two countries facing hostility from different forces in the Middle East.

In a Washington Times op-ed, Brownback remarks:

The sad reality is that the region’s only two Judeo-Christian nations have developed a horrible relationship, driven by the need to survive in a region dominated by hostile Muslim states.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!