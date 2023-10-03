Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez raps cardinals for persisting in dubia

October 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has criticized the five cardinals who submitted dubia to Pope Francis in advance of the Synod.

The Argentine prelate told a Spanish interviewer that the Pope had already answered the cardinals’ questions, in a July letter. (The five cardinals had acknowledged the papal reply, but pointed out that it left their fundamental questions unanswered.)

“Instead of publishing those answers [from the Pope], they now make public new questions, as if the Pope were their slave for errands,” Cardinal Fernandez complained. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has now published the full text of the Pope’s July letter. (See today’s related CWN news brief.)

