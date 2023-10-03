Catholic World News

11 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

October 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The roof of a church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, collapsed on October 1 during a baptism.

“Security camera footage from about a block away showed the unusual, gabled roof simply collapsed downward,” the Associated Press reported. “The walls did not appear to have been blown outward, nor was there any indication of an explosion, or anything other than simple structural failure.”

