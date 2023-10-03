Catholic World News

Judge blocks 2 provisions in North Carolina’s new abortion law

October 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district judge has blocked two provisions of a new North Carolina law that bans most second—and third-trimester abortions.

While leaving most of the new law in place, Judge Catherine Eagles, appointed to the bench by President Obama in 2010, halted a provision that would have required abortions after the beginning of the second trimester to take place in hospitals. The judge also prevented “enforcement of a rule that doctors must document the existence of a pregnancy within the uterus before prescribing a medication abortion,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!