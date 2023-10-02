Catholic World News

Papal nuncio in US dismisses papal critics

October 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The American critics of Pope Francis “are very, very nosy,” but “they represent just a small group,” according to Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in the US.

Cardinal Pierre—who received his red hat at the consistory this past weekend—said that his experience in the US has persuaded him that criticism of the Pontiff is not widespread. He suggested: “I think it’s more correct to say that we live in a society which is divided; we live in a society which is polarized.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!