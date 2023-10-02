Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood

October 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood, which is marking its 180th anniversary, Pope Francis stressed “caring for the salvation of others.”

The Pope remarked that the anniversary celebration coincided with the feast of St. Theres of Lisieux, who had become a member of the Society at the age of seven.

