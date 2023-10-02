Catholic World News

Pontiff: Pray the Rosary for peace in Ukraine, evangelization, Synod

October 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today begins the month of October, the month of the Rosary and of the missions,” Pope Francis said following his October 1 Angelus address. “I encourage everyone to experience the beauty of praying the Rosary, contemplating the mysteries of Christ with Mary and invoking her intercession for the needs of the Church and of the world.”

“Let us pray for peace in battered Ukraine and in all those lands wounded by war,” he continued. “Let us pray for the evangelization of peoples. And let us also pray for the Synod of Bishops during this month in which the first Assembly on the theme of synodality in the Church takes place.”

(Pope Francis described the October 2023 Synod gathering as the “first Assembly” because the Synod will continue in October 2024.)

