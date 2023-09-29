Catholic World News

Kissinger to speak at Al Smith dinner

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The New York archdiocese has announced that Henry Kissinger will be the featured speaker at this year’s Al Smith dinner, the annual fundraiser for Catholic charities.

The former Secretary of State, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, was the main speaker for the dinner once before, in 1974.

