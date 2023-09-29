Catholic World News

Oklahoma archbishop decries ‘archiac’ execution of criminal

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City lamented the execution of a convicted murderer, saying that it was “fundamentally at odds with the culture of life the state of Oklahoma proclaims to be building.”

Anthony Sanchez, who was executed on September 21, had been convicted of the rape and murder of a college student in 1996.

