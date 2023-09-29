Catholic World News

Minority of US Catholics believe in Real Presence

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A minority (49%) of American Catholics believe that “Jesus Christ is truly present under the appearance of bread and wine” in the Eucharist, according to a survey by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA). A bare majority (51%) see the consecrated bread and wine as “symbols of Jesus.”

In a series of questions about the Eucharist, CARA found that “only 35% responded in a way consistent with Church teaching on the Real Presence.” The study concluded, however, that most Catholics are uninformed about the Church’s teaching, rather than rejecting Catholic doctrine.

Not surprisingly, the survey found that belief in the Real Presence was much stronger among Catholics who attend Mass regularly.

