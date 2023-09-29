Catholic World News

Pope Francis meets with former CIA director

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Leon Panetta in a September 28 audience.

Panetta, 85, was chief of staff under President Bill Clinton and CIA director and Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama.

