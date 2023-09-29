Catholic World News

Proportion of Catholics in Poland falls to 71%, new census data show

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of Poles who identify themselves as Catholics fell from 88% to 71% between 2011 and 2021, according to newly released census data.

