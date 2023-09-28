Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich lauds Cardinal Bernardin’s ‘seamless garment’

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, has given prominent coverage to a speech by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Fordham University, praising the “consistent ethic of life” championed by the late Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, in his famous “seamless garment” speech forty years ago.

Cardinal Cupich praised his predecessor for suggesting that “the spectrum of life cuts across the issues of genetics, abortion, capital punishment, modern warfare and the care of the terminally ill.” Whereas Cardinal Bernardin had argued in 1984 that the abortion issue should be seen alongside the question of nuclear weaponry, Cardinal Cupich offered an updated list of issues, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and family leave. He argued that the absence of a federally guaranteed right to paid family leave “is a scandal for any nation.”

