China pleased with Pope’s message, Hong Kong archbishop says

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A message from Pope Francis to China’s government leaders was “well received,” Archbishop Stephen Chow of Hong Kong told the Reuters news agency.

The archbishop—who will receive a cardinal’s red hat at the consistory this Saturday—said that Communist officials were pleased that the Pontiff, during his visit to Mongolia, encouraged Chinese Catholics to be “good Christians and good citizens.”

