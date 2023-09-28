Catholic World News

Canadian bishops address protection of minors and vulnerable adults

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian bishops’ annual plenary assembly is taking place in King City, Ontario, from September 25-28. The meeting began with an address by Bishop Raymond Poisson of Saint-Jérôme and Mont-Laurier (Québec), president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

