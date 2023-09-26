Catholic World News

Leading Canadian prelate discusses indigenous peoples, Synod

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Raymond Poisson of Saint-Jérôme and Mont-Laurier (Québec), president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, addressed his brother bishops on September 25 at the conference’s fall meeting.

“In taking stock of the past and looking toward the future, it is easy to become overwhelmed by the magnitude of the expectations tied to reconciliation” with indigenous peoples, said Bishop Poisson. “On such occasions, the one word that keeps coming my mind (and which is a touchstone of the Church for Pope Francis), is simply ‘accompaniment.’”

Bishop Poisson also discussed the upcoming Synod on synodality.

