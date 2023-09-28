Catholic World News

USCCB, CUA urge EEOC not to apply pregnant workers’ protections to abortion

September 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing an earlier USCCB statement, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Catholic University of America offered 20 pages of formal comment criticizing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s decision to define abortion as a pregnancy-related condition that merits workplace protection.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!