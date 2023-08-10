Catholic World News

Bishops protest Biden administration’s addition of abortion to pregnant workers’ protections

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, decried the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s decision to define abortion as a pregnancy-related condition that merits workplace protection under 2022 legislation.



“The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s proposed interpretation of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to include accommodations for obtaining an abortion is wrong and contrary to the text, legislative history, and purpose of the Act, which is to help make it possible for working mothers to remain gainfully employed, if desired, while protecting their health and that of their preborn children,” Bishop Burbidge said in his August 8 statement.

