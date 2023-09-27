Catholic World News

Belgian bishop complains Vatican won’t move against disgraced colleague

September 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Johann Bonny of Antwerp, Belgium has complained about the Vatican’s failure to take disciplinary action against a retired bishop accused of sexual abuse.

Bishop Roger Vangheluwe of Bruges resigned in 2010, after admitting to “a little bit of intimacy” with two nephews. He has subsequently been the subject of other abuse complaints.

Bishop Bonny told a broadcast interviewer that the Belgian bishops have urged the Vatican to laicize Bishop Vangheluwe, but have not been given any response. “I want to honestly say that our conference of bishops has been asking Rome to do this for years,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

