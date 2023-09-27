Catholic World News

Heads of Germany’s Synodal Way seek papal talks on resolutions

September 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In June, the leaders of the German bishops’ conference and the lay Central Committee of German Catholics sought a meeting with Pope Francis to discuss the resolutions approved during the nation’s Synodal Way. Three months later, the bishops’ conference has posted the letter on its website.

