California Governor Newsom vetoes bill requiring parents to support gender transition

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have required parents to support their children’s choice for “gender transition’ or face the likelihood that they would lose parental custody.

The veto was a surprise for sponsors of the legislation, who had expected the governor’s support. Political analysts speculated that Newsom is cultivating a more moderate image as he considers a run for national office.

