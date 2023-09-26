Catholic World News

In Burkina Faso, emigration now a ‘necessity’ for many, bishop says

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The decision to emigrate is “often no longer a choice” for people in Burkina Faso and neighboring Niger, reports Bishop Joachim Hermenegilde Ouédraogo of Koudougou.

“Emigration should be a free decision,” the bishop said, as the bishops of Burkina Faso observed the 109th World Day for Migrants. But for thousands of people, driven from their homes by terrorist attacks, “leaving has become a necessity,” he said.

