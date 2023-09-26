Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai passes 1,000 days in prison

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong human-rights activist, has now spent 1,000 days in prison. A Wall Street Journal editorial remarks on how his witness to truth deflates the propaganda of a repressive government:

Jimmy Lai risked arrest and prison by staying in Hong Kong, and in so doing he has exposed those lies. The longer he remains behind bars the more powerful his witness becomes. And the more Hong Kong’s reputation for adherence to the rule of law fades into distant memory.

