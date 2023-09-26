Catholic World News

Vatican announces themes for World Youth Day 2023, 2024

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life has announced the themes chosen for World Youth Day celebrations in the dioceses in 2023 and 2024, preparing for the worldwide celebration in 2025.

For 2023, the theme is “Rejoicing in Hope” (Rom 12:12)

For 2024, the theme is “Those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary” (Is 40:31)

