German bishops in tug of war over blessing same-sex unions

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the weeks ahead of the fall meeting of the German Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne has faced mounting criticism for declining to bless homosexual unions.

