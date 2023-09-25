Catholic World News

Great saints defended marriage; will we?

September 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a powerful essay for the National Catholic Register, Msgr. Charles Pope questions “if we are worthy of great saints like St. John the Baptist, St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher, considering the casual and almost lax position we have today on the very matter for which they died — the indissolubility of marriage.”

