Catholic World News

AP story sees tensions between Pope, US bishops

September 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Ideological rifts among US bishops are in the spotlight ahead of momentous Vatican meeting,” reads the headlines on an AP story that offers a neatly prepackaged ideological view of the upcoming Synod on Synodality.

The AP view sketches a negative portrait of the more conservative American prelates elected by their colleagues as Synod delegates. To gauge the accuracy of the story, just check the caption on the photo atop the piece:

“Archbishop Timothy Broglio conducts an Easter Sunday Mass in an empty sanctuary at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.”

The photo does not show the sanctuary; it shows the pulpit—which is not empty, since Archbishop Broglio is in it. (And how many people do you expect too see in a pulpit?) But don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!