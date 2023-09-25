Catholic World News

US Catholic archbishop receives award from Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

September 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has bestowed the Cross of Ivan Mazepa upon Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia.

The cross honors those who have made “significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world,” according to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

