Papal reflection on parable of the workers in the vineyard

September 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on September 24, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 20:1-16, the Gospel reading of the day.

“God goes out at all hours to call us,” and he “repays everyone with the same ‘coin,’ which is his love,” Pope Francis said in his address, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “

He concluded, “Brothers, sisters, let us ask ourselves: do I, a Christian, know how to go out towards others? Am I generous towards everyone, do I know how to give that extra understanding and forgiveness, as Jesus has done and does every day with me? May Our Lady help us to convert to God’s measure: that of a love without measure.”

