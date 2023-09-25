Catholic World News

US bishops ‘stand ready’ to help congressional leaders avert government shutdown

September 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, told congressional leaders that “the Catholic bishops of the United States stand ready to work with leaders of both parties” to avert a government shutdown.

In a September 21 letter, Archbishop Broglio reiterated the USCCB’s federal funding priorities and concerns about immigration legislation.

“The bishops renew our call for bipartisan cooperation on a CR [continuing resolution] to avoid a government shutdown and enact a just budget that reduces future unsustainable deficits, protects poor and vulnerable people, advances the common good, and promotes human life and dignity,” Archbishop Broglio concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!