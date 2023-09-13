Catholic World News

USCCB weighs in on Biden administration’s emergency spending request

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to congressional leaders, the chairmen of three committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed gratitude for portions of the Biden administration’s $40.1-billion emergency spending request, including funding for the enforcement of child labor laws, refugee resettlement, humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and some domestic programs.

The bishops who chair the Committees on Domestic Justice and Human Development, International Justice and Peace, and Migration expressed their “deep concern about calls by some members of Congress to condition enactment of any supplemental, continuing, or regular fiscal year 2024 funding bill on the inclusion of a number of extraneous policy provisions for which there is no precedent in the appropriations process, such as those contained in the Secure the Border Act of 2023 (H.R. 2), a divisive border and immigration bill.”

