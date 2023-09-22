Catholic World News

Ratzinger students to hold first meeting since his death

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Ratzinger Schuelerkreis—the annual meeting of former students of the late Pope Benedict XVI—will take place in Rome on September 23.

Although this will be the first meeting of the group since the Pontiff’s death, Pope Benedict had not taken part in the symposia since his resignation from the papacy. The topic chosen for this year’s session is: “Bringing Benedict XVI’s rich legacy into the future.”

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the former private secretary to Pope Benedict, will join the group for an afternoon discussion. This will be the archbishop’s first visit back to Rome since Pope Francis ordered him to leave the city and return to his native Germany.

