Catholic World News

In Marseille, Pope raps ‘fanaticism of indifference’ toward migrants

September 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis condemned the “fanaticism of indifference” toward the plight of migrants as he arrived in Marseille, France, on September 22.

Migration was the main topic on the agenda as the Pope began his two-day visit to Marseille: the 44th foreign trip of his pontificate. Debate on the topic has been sharpened this week, as a burst of over 7,000 migrants—more than the local population—overwhelmed the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Pope Francis said that it is “a duty of humanity” for Europeans to save the thousands of migrants from northern African who are crossing the Mediterranean in flimsy crafts. He said that “this beautiful sea has become a huge cemetery.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!