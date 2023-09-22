Catholic World News

Vatican archbishop pushes for universal health care

September 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, urged more work to provide universal health-care coverage, in a conference on that topic sponsored by the UN.

The archbishop remarked that “healthcare costs have caused half a billion people to experience or fall deeper into extreme poverty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!