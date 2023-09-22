Catholic World News

VP Kamala Harris launches pro-abortion tour on college campuses

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President Kamala Harris has launched a “fight for our freedoms” college tour in support of “reproductive freedom,” “LGBTQ+ equality,” and other issues, the White House announced earlier this month.

