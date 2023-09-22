Catholic World News

Cardinal Sako appeals for Vatican support as he seeks to regain formal recognition in Iraq

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two months after Iraq’s president revoked his recognition of Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, the prelate expressed disappointment that the Vatican has not done more to support him.

“I want the Vatican also to take a strong position,” Cardinal Sako said. “Honestly, I’m very sad and disappointed about the Church.”

“I’m expecting moral support,” he continued. “We don’t have a militia or army to defend us. Even a letter or a declaration [from the Vatican] to say that this [declaration by Iraq’s president] is not right, this is not true.”

