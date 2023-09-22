Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper calls for renewed international commitment to peace

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Nel mondo 170 conflitti. E la pace?” [“In the world 170 conflicts. And peace?], the Vatican newspaper devoted the prominent front-page article in its September 21 edition to a plea for renewed commitment to peace.

Isabella Piro began, “Is today, September 21, really the International Day of Peace? Is this anniversary established by the UN in 1981 really celebrated today? Because if you look around you wouldn’t think so at all.”

“Today, the UN has asked for the observance of 24 hours of nonviolence and ceasefire, because ‘our world has never needed peace more,’” she continued. “Will anyone grant this request?”

