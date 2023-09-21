Catholic World News

Australian premier appeals to Vatican for copy of canonical investigation into Bishop Saunders

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Government officials in Australia expressed anger that the evidence contained in the canonical investigation into Bishop Christopher Saunders had not been turned over to civil authorities.

“We want the Vatican to give the information they have to WA [Western Australian] police so they can take their inquires forward,” said Premier Roger Cook, whose office is akin to that of an American governor.

“Following yesterday’s request from the Western Australia Police, the Church is taking immediate steps to provide them a copy of the Vatican-initiated report into Bishop Christopher Saunders,” said Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The report from the canonical investigation, leaked to Australian media, found that Bishop Saunders, now 73 years old, “likely sexually assaulted four youths while potentially grooming another 67.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

