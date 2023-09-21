Catholic World News

Angolan archbishop cautions faithful against sects, superstition

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Always be on your guard against people who can sow division in your midst, or even those who belong to countless religious sects, which are widespread in our society and infiltrate groups and movements within the community,” Archbishop Zeferino Zeca Martins of Huambo (Angola) said on September 17.

“Reject superstition; don’t be fooled by those who practice occult and superstitious acts,” he added. “Resist them and show them how great your faith in Jesus Christ is.”

Angola, a southwestern African nation of 34.8 million (map), is 94% Christian (58% Catholic) and 5% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

