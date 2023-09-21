Catholic World News

Vatican, Lutheran officials call for joint study of Augsburg Confession

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and Rev. Anne Burghardt, head of the Lutheran World Federation, called for a joint Catholic-Lutheran reflection on the Augsburg Confession (1530).

The Confession’s 28 articles, drafted principally by Philipp Melanchthon, are the basic statement of Lutheran faith.

