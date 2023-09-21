Catholic World News

Priests defy Cardinal Woelki, bless same-sex couples outside Cologne Cathedral

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Several” priests in Cologne, Germany, blessed same-sex couples, as well as couples who had divorced and remarried outside the Church, the Associated Press reported. About 30 couples were blessed.

In 2021, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith declared that the Church does not have the power to bless unions of the same sex. Pope Francis approved the document’s publication.

