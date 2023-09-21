Catholic World News

Human rights commission calls on Nicaragua to cease persecuting the Church

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a Spanish-language statement, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called on Nicaragua to cease “the persecution of the Catholic Church and to release all persons arbitrarily deprived of their liberty.”

The commission cited the imprisonment of Bishop Rolando Álvarez and Fathers Osman José Amador, Eugenio Rodríguez Benavides, and Leonardo Guevara Gutiérrez, as well as the expulsion of priests and religious and the expropriation of property.

