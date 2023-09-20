Catholic World News

Papal appeal for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an appeal “that the weapons be silenced” in Nagorno-Karabakh, at the conclusion of his regular Wednesday public audience on September 20.

The Pope said that the “already critical humanitarian situation” in the disputed region has been aggravated by the Azerbaijani military offensive against separatists in the region. That military operation followed a blockade that had prevented the delivery of food and other critical supplies to residents of the region, where many people favor Armenia’s claim to sovereignty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

