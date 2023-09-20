Catholic World News

Cardinal mourns Russian attack on charity warehouse in Lviv

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has reacted with “deep sorrow” to the news of a Russian missile attack that destroyed a warehouse containing 300 tons of humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine.

“They struck to destroy the possibility to help people who are suffering,” said Cardinal Krajewski, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

The warehouse, in Lviv, was operated by the Catholic charity Caritas Spes.

