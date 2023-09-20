Catholic World News

GOP senators press FBI director on anti-Catholic memo

September 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Vote

CWN Editor's Note: Seven Republic senators have written to FBI Director Christopher Wray to express “deep concern” about the FBI’s “targeting of Catholics under the pretext of investigating racially or ethnically motivated extremists.”

Pressing Wray for more information about an internal FBI memo recommending an investigation of traditionalist Catholics, the lawmakers observe that the memo “relies on wholly unsubstantiated news sources, a left-wing organization and biased and partisan definitions of hate groups in the United States.”

“The FBI does not exist to harass law-abiding Americans, nor will Congress permit the FBI to do so,” the senators conclude.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!