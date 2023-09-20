Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ urges sustainable development at UN forum

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the “High-Level Political Forum” on sustainable development, held at under UN auspices in New York this week, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, said that the meeting “must not serve as a platform for abstract declarations that simply assuage our consciences, rather, we must use it to scale up efforts and accelerate progress to shift the world on to a sustainable and resilient path.”

The archbishop called for “committing to and delivering on a new model of development that has the human person at its center, is geared towards the common good, and grounded in ethical principles of justice, solidarity, and shared responsibility.”

