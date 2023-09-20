Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius ‘completely liquefied’ on feast day

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The blood of St. Januarius liquefied on September 19, the saint’s feast day, in a ceremony at the cathedral in Naples.

The liquefaction of the blood of the fourth-century martyr is regarded as a sign of assurance that the year will be free from disasters.

