Holy See prods international community to ensure religious freedom in Jerusalem

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a UN gathering of 50 foreign ministers, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, called for international recognition of “the equal rights and duties of the faithful of the three monotheistic religions” in Jerusalem and “the absolute guarantee of freedom of religion and of access to and worship in the holy places.”

