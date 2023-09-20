Catholic World News

English diocese divests from fossil fuels

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Salford has announced that it is selling its shares in BP and Shell.

“In recent weeks it has become clear that both BP PLC and Shell PLC ... are no longer ambitious enough in their decarbonization pathways and transition plans,” the diocese announced. “We would be failing in our duty to our common home and our brothers and sisters, if we decided not to act.”

